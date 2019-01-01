About Us Chi Omega Christmas Market 2019 - November 20-23 Centennial Hall at Fair Park (Come rain or sleet or snow or TORNADO, our Market will be better than ever! Our office did get hit by the F3 and is temporarily closed. If we can help, please email: office@ChiOmegaXmas.org or call 214.890.1999) Tickets Now Available: https://chiomegachristmas2019.eventbrite.com NEW for COCM 2019 - Preview Nite, Wednesday, November 20th Extended hours - 6pm - 10pm First chance to shop our 200 fabulous merchants without the regular crowds. Santa will be roaming for photo ops. A band will be playing. $75 ticket includes two Beverages of your choice and Valet Parking. Purchase dinner at our on-site food trucks or in the newly managed and catered restaurant. This ticket allows re-entry to the Market on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Due to changes at Fair Park, there is an entry fee per car at all gates. This year you are able to pre-purchase the gate entry fee ($10) and the valet fee ($12) here so as to expedite entry to the Market. Note that when using this link to pre-purchase parking be mindful as you will choose a specific day to attend: https://bit.ly/2m0WSc5 OR use ALTO Ride Service. Use promo code CHIOPREVIEW for $25 Off a ride to Preview Nite on Nov 20th! Once you download Alto, the first month is free! You will enter your credit card information (required for app usage) and will be charged for any rides that cost more than $25. After your first month, your card will be charged the $12.95 monthly membership fee if you don't cancel. These Chi Omega Christmas Market Chairs look forward to seeing YOU at the 2019 Market. Chairs are, bottom left-right: Nancy Newbold, Karen Gray, Lynne Seago. Top left-right: Carol Hillman, Judy Zurlis. History of the Chi Omega Christmas Market



The first Chi Omega Christmas Market was held in November 1978. Dallas Chi Omega Alumnae spent 2 years planning to get the first show off the ground. It was held at the old Dallas Convention Center. There were 49 booths and 14 double booths. One of the original Market Chairmen said, “Getting merchants for that first year was very hard! It took a real team of ladies to sell them on the idea.” That first Market was a tremendous success raising $13,150 for the Dallas community. In 1980 we moved to the 'Convention Center' Ballroom of the old NorthPark Inn. The Market grew and moved back to the Dallas Convention Center in 1987. We stayed there until 2012, then moved to our current home at Fair Park. The Market now has an extensive application process and a merchant waiting list, so we are able to bring you 200 of the best merchants around! COCM offers a unique one-of-a-kind shopping experience with merchants showcasing gifts for every age including holiday decor, women’s clothing and accessories, home accents, children’s clothing and toys, food gifts, and much more! Funds for Chi Omega Christmas Market beneficiaries are derived solely from ticket sales, merchant booth fees, donations and underwriting. COCM receives no monies from merchant booth sales. The 2018 Market provided donations totaling $435,000 to worthy local charitable organizations. One of our long time vendors recently wrote, “From a seasoned retailer’s point of view, Chi Omega Christmas Market is THE premier holiday market in North Texas.” Over a period of 41 years we have supported 115 different agencies by donationg over $8.4 million dollars. The event has grown so much over its history that we now consistently give over $250,000 year after year. This is in large part due to the support of our 11,000+ shoppers each year. Please check out the Beneficiary Tab for insight into how the Dallas community has benefitted from the Chi Omega Christmas Market. We are thrilled to continue the tradition of giving again in 2019! Chi Omega active SCHOLARSHIPS are given yearly as well. See the General Info tab above > Scholarships. Chi Omega Education and Charity Fund of Dallas (Chi Omega Christmas Market) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Please direct all correspondence to: 5952 Royal Lane # 270, Dallas TX 75230, office@ChiOmegaXmas.org